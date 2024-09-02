nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

