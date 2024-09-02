NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,932,333 shares of company stock worth $589,034,302 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.