Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 145 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.2 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

