Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 38,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

