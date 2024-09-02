Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

