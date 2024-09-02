Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $217,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Brookfield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.84.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

