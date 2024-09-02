Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $236,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

