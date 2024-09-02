Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $249,000 Investment in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 861,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $901.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.