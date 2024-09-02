Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 91 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

ZTS opened at $183.49 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

