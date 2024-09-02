Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 975 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

