Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
NYSE ODV opened at $2.04 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
