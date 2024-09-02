Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

NYSE ODV opened at $2.04 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

Osisko Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 538,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Development by 9.1% during the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

