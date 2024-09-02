PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

