Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 123,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

