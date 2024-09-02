Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $362.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

