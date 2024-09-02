Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 189,029 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of SelectQuote worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 808,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLQT opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.08. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

