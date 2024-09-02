Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,497 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $85,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $85,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,017.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,587 shares of company stock worth $341,579 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

