Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

