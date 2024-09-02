Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amalgamated Financial worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

