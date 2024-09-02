Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

