Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350,443 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,681 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 852,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after buying an additional 293,337 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

DVAX opened at $11.22 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

