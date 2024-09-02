Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $422.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

