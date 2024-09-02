Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after buying an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

