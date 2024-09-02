Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $892,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 29,786.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

