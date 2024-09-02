Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,156.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.