Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

GWRS stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.39%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

