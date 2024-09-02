Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

