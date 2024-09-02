Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,855 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Entegris Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $115.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.25.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

