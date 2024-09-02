Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,904 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,748.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 186,271 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,297.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 727,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 675,728 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

KVUE opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

