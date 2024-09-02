Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,186 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of APA by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 189,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,277,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.