Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 274,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 115,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

