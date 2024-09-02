Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 441,180 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,180 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.29.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $87,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at $30,793,392.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,507 shares of company stock worth $92,442,963 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

