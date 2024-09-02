Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 638.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 51,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 108.2% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

AKAM opened at $101.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

