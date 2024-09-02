Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $166.62 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

