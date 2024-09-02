Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,756 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $127.82 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.