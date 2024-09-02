Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $907,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

APLS opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.