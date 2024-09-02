Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,426,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Chord Energy by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chord Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,631,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.78.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $148.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $145.35 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.