Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TPG by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TPG by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $52,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TPG opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -360.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

