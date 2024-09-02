Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after buying an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $146.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

