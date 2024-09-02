Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.