Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Sells $248,640.21 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $129.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

