Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,969,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 101,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $41,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,872,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,744.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

