Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL opened at C$54.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.81. The stock has a market cap of C$31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.3867748 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Insiders sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,660 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

