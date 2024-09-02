PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 187,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $56,679,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 232.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

