Phibro Animal Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.50 million, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

