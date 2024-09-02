Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 860 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Griffon by 486.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $20,531,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,495. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

