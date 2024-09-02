Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

