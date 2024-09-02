Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 4,182 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ODP by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ODP by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ODP news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

