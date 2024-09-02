Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $158,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $75.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,215 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,257. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

