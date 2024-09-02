Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $161,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after buying an additional 1,043,457 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 182.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,546,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth approximately $13,214,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

