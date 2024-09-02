Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $148,000 Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 2,040,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 271,303 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 246.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 289,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,760 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

